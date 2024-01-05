21 out of 29 Shahed drones were shot down in the sky over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Defense forces shoot down 21 of 29 Russian Shahed drones during a night attack; most of them were intercepted by mobile fire teams
On the night of January 5, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 21 of 29 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops in the skies over Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reported.
Details
Reportedly, on the night of January 5, the enemy attacked with Shahed UAVs. The attack was carried out in two waves from the area of Primosk-Akhtarsk in Russia and Cape Chauda in Crimea. In total, 29 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs were launched.
Some of the drones were reportedly sent by the enemy to the frontline area of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.
Air defense shot down 21 out of 29 attack UAVs in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipro, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi regions
Mobile firing groups of the Defense Forces, fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force were involved in repelling the air attack.
"It is worth noting that the vast majority of the 'Shahedis' were destroyed by units of mobile firing groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the Ukrainian Air Force emphasized.
