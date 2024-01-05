21 out of 29 Shahed drones were shot down in the sky over Ukraine

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 26962 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105266 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133580 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133144 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173774 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170672 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278937 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178101 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167080 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 42334 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100870 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100450 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102378 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 58052 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 26962 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278937 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247081 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232254 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257649 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 22927 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133571 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105094 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105147 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121357 views
21 out of 29 Shahed drones were shot down in the sky over Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25837 views

Defense forces shoot down 21 of 29 Russian Shahed drones during a night attack; most of them were intercepted by mobile fire teams

On the night of January 5, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 21 of 29 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops in the skies over Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

Reportedly, on the night of January 5, the enemy attacked with Shahed UAVs. The attack was carried out in two waves from the area of Primosk-Akhtarsk in Russia and Cape Chauda in Crimea. In total, 29 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs were launched.

Some of the drones were reportedly sent by the enemy to the frontline area of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

Air defense shot down 21 out of 29 attack UAVs in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipro, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi regions

- the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

Mobile firing groups of the Defense Forces, fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force were involved in repelling the air attack.

"It is worth noting that the vast majority of the 'Shahedis' were destroyed by units of mobile firing groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the Ukrainian Air Force emphasized.

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region in the morning05.01.24, 09:14 • 32241 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising