Explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region in the morning
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions occurred in the Khmelnytsky region. The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of UAVs in the region.
In the morning, the Khmelnytsky region was attacked by enemy "shahids". During the air raid, residents of the region heard explosions. This was reported by a correspondent of UNN.
Details
UNN correspondent reports that explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region during an air raid in the morning.
The air alert in Khmelnytsky region was announced at 06:53.
At 06:58, the AFU Air Force reported a threat of UAVs in Khmelnytsky and Chernivtsi regions.
Chernivtsi and Khmelnytskyi regions - the threat of enemy UAVs. A group of attack UAVs in Vinnytsia region along the border with Moldova in the direction of Khmelnytskyi region
Later, at 08:34, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the movement of strike UAVs toward Starokonstantinov.
"Groups of attack UAVs are moving toward Starokostiantyniv from the south and west," the statement said.
5 "Shaheds" destroyed in the sky over Cherkasy region: wreckage damaged power lines, there are problems with electricity05.01.24, 08:38 • 116914 views