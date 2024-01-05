Explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region in the morning

In the morning, the Khmelnytsky region was attacked by enemy "shahids". During the air raid, residents of the region heard explosions. This was reported by a correspondent of UNN.

Details

UNN correspondent reports that explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region during an air raid in the morning.

The air alert in Khmelnytsky region was announced at 06:53.

At 06:58, the AFU Air Force reported a threat of UAVs in Khmelnytsky and Chernivtsi regions.

Chernivtsi and Khmelnytskyi regions - the threat of enemy UAVs. A group of attack UAVs in Vinnytsia region along the border with Moldova in the direction of Khmelnytskyi region