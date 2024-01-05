5 "Shaheds" destroyed in the sky over Cherkasy region: wreckage damaged power lines, there are problems with electricity
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian air defense shoots down 5 drones over Cherkasy region, damaging power lines and causing power outages in 5 settlements.
Today, Ukrainian air defense forces eliminated 5 enemy attack UAVs over Cherkasy region. There were no casualties. As a result of the fall of the drone debris, power lines were damaged, and 5 settlements in the region have no electricity supply. This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration Ihor Taburets, UNN reports.
Our defenders did a good job during the last air raids. In the sky over the region, they destroyed 5 enemy "shaheds". There were no casualties
According to him, in two cases, power lines were damaged as a result of the fall of UAV debris.
"Currently, 3 settlements are without power, and 2 more are partially without power. Emergency crews are working," said the head of the JMA.
