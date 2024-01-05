5 "Shaheds" destroyed in the sky over Cherkasy region: wreckage damaged power lines, there are problems with electricity

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 27896 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105323 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133653 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133196 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173808 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170692 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278985 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178103 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167080 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 42707 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100921 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100501 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102431 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 58417 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 27896 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278986 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247108 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232283 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257679 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 23186 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133654 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105116 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105169 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121376 views
5 "Shaheds" destroyed in the sky over Cherkasy region: wreckage damaged power lines, there are problems with electricity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116913 views

Ukrainian air defense shoots down 5 drones over Cherkasy region, damaging power lines and causing power outages in 5 settlements.

Today, Ukrainian air defense forces eliminated 5 enemy attack UAVs over Cherkasy region. There were no casualties. As a result of the fall of the drone debris, power lines were damaged, and 5 settlements in the region have no electricity supply. This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration Ihor Taburets, UNN reports.

Our defenders did a good job during the last air raids. In the sky over the region, they destroyed 5 enemy "shaheds". There were no casualties

- wrote Taburets on Telegram.

According to him, in two cases, power lines were damaged as a result of the fall of UAV debris.

"Currently, 3 settlements are without power, and 2 more are partially without power. Emergency crews are working," said the head of the JMA.

Ukrainian air defense shoots down 6 "Shahed" militants in Dnipropetrovs'k region - OVA05.01.24, 07:36 • 55307 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

