Ukrainian air defense shoots down 6 "Shahed" militants in Dnipropetrovs'k region - OVA

At night, the Ukrainian military shot down 6 "Shahed" over the Dnipropetrovs'k region. All were destroyed in Kryvyi Rih district. This was reported by the head of the military administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

The wreckage of the enemy drones fell on the territory of the idle enterprise. No one was injured.

Russians also shelled Nikopol region with heavy artillery three times - Nikopol itself, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities. In total, they fired more than ten shells.

There were no fatalities or injuries.

