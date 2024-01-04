Prosecutor General's Office: Russians fired 33 times at Kharkiv with missiles and "Shaheds" in less than two weeks

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 04:30 AM • 111743 views

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141752 views

March 1, 01:58 PM • 138759 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 176909 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 171910 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283747 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 178242 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 167244 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 148854 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 45900 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 34833 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 67810 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 36812 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56517 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100618 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283747 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251165 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236276 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261532 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56517 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141752 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107128 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107104 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123198 views
Prosecutor General's Office: Russians fired 33 times at Kharkiv with missiles and "Shaheds" in less than two weeks

Prosecutor General's Office: Russians fired 33 times at Kharkiv with missiles and "Shaheds" in less than two weeks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22879 views

Kharkiv was hit by Russian missiles and drones 33 times in less than two weeks, killing 5 people and injuring 99. The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating more than 21,000 war crimes in the region.

Since December 23, the Russian army has fired 29 missiles at Kharkiv and conducted 4 UAV attacks, the Prosecutor General's Office reports, UNN writes. 

Details 

It is noted that Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, together with Brenda Hollis, the head of the ICC's investigation of international crimes committed in Ukraine, visited the sites of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv region. 

Since December 23 alone, the Russian Armed Forces have fired 29 missiles at Kharkiv and conducted 4 UAV attacks. 5 people were killed. 99 were wounded, including 8 minors

-  the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

It is reported that in total, more than 21,000 war crimes are being investigated in the Kharkiv region, of which almost 15,000 are related to attacks on civilian objects, mostly residential buildings. The rest are murders, illegal detention, torture, etc. 

We are closely cooperating with the ICC to investigate the facts of killing of civilians, torture, deprivation of liberty, sexual violence, shelling of critical civilian infrastructure," the Prosecutor General noted. 

Andriy Kostin and Brenda Hollis also visited the village of Hroza.  

"Three months ago, the name of this small settlement became another synonym for the enemy's cruelty and unscrupulousness - along with Bucha, Irpin, Izyum and other cities and towns where Russian troops killed and tortured Ukrainian civilians," the Prosecutor General said. 

Then, on October 5, 2023, 59 people died as a result of an Iskander missile strike on a cafe in this village. Almost a quarter of all residents of Hroza. 

The investigation has already identified the inhumans who directed the enemy troops to the target. We are working to identify the perpetrators and Russian officers who gave this criminal order

 - Kostin emphasized. 

In Kharkiv, two people were killed by a Russian army missile strike on January 2  . Sixteen of the 62 woundedremain in hospitals. One of them is in serious condition. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

