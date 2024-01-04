Prosecutor General's Office: Russians fired 33 times at Kharkiv with missiles and "Shaheds" in less than two weeks

Since December 23, the Russian army has fired 29 missiles at Kharkiv and conducted 4 UAV attacks, the Prosecutor General's Office reports, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, together with Brenda Hollis, the head of the ICC's investigation of international crimes committed in Ukraine, visited the sites of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv region.

Since December 23 alone, the Russian Armed Forces have fired 29 missiles at Kharkiv and conducted 4 UAV attacks. 5 people were killed. 99 were wounded, including 8 minors - the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

It is reported that in total, more than 21,000 war crimes are being investigated in the Kharkiv region, of which almost 15,000 are related to attacks on civilian objects, mostly residential buildings. The rest are murders, illegal detention, torture, etc.

We are closely cooperating with the ICC to investigate the facts of killing of civilians, torture, deprivation of liberty, sexual violence, shelling of critical civilian infrastructure," the Prosecutor General noted.

Andriy Kostin and Brenda Hollis also visited the village of Hroza.

"Three months ago, the name of this small settlement became another synonym for the enemy's cruelty and unscrupulousness - along with Bucha, Irpin, Izyum and other cities and towns where Russian troops killed and tortured Ukrainian civilians," the Prosecutor General said.

Then, on October 5, 2023, 59 people died as a result of an Iskander missile strike on a cafe in this village. Almost a quarter of all residents of Hroza.

The investigation has already identified the inhumans who directed the enemy troops to the target. We are working to identify the perpetrators and Russian officers who gave this criminal order - Kostin emphasized.

In Kharkiv, two people were killed by a Russian army missile strike on January 2 . Sixteen of the 62 woundedremain in hospitals. One of them is in serious condition.