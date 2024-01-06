One person wounded in Donetsk region by Russian shelling overnight

In Donetsk region, one person was wounded in Krasnohorivka on January 5 as a result of shelling by Russian troops. This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Quote

Russia is killing civilians! On January 5, Russians wounded 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Krasnohorivka the statement reads.

Details

The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Enemy shells Ukrayinsk in Donetsk region with artillery in the morning: educational institution and houses damaged