One person wounded in Donetsk region by Russian shelling overnight
Kyiv • UNN
One person was wounded in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk, as a result of Russian shelling on January 5.
In Donetsk region, one person was wounded in Krasnohorivka on January 5 as a result of shelling by Russian troops. This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.
Quote
Russia is killing civilians! On January 5, Russians wounded 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Krasnohorivka
Details
The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.
