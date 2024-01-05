Enemy shells Ukrayinsk in Donetsk region with artillery in the morning: educational institution and houses damaged

This morning the enemy shelled Ukrainsk, in the Donetsk region, with artillery. The building of an educational institution and houses were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Ukrainsk came under enemy artillery fire. This morning, the occupants attacked social infrastructure and residential buildings again: a 3-storey building of an educational institution and 5-storey houses were damaged as a result of the shelling - the statement said.

It is noted that no one was killed or injured.

Recall

On January 4, Russian troops killed two residents of Donetsk region - in Katerynivka and Krasnohorivka. Two residents were also injured as a result of hostile shelling.