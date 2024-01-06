Sumy region: Russian army shells two communities at night

At night, the Russian military shelled two communities in Sumy region. The invaders fired three times with mortars. This was reported on Saturday by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to the RMA, at night, the Russians fired three times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.

"Seven mortar explosions were recorded. The Velykopysarivska (5 explosions) and Znob-Novhorodska (2 explosions) communities were shelled," the RMA said.

Recall

On January 5, in the evening , Russian troops shelled with heavy artillery in Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovs'k region. There were no casualties.