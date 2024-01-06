Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian command post in Saki - Air Force
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian troops destroy a Russian command post in Crimea, and Air Force Commander Oleshchuk praises the successful operation.
Ukrainian pilots hit the Russian control center in Saki in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk in his telegram channel, UNN reports.
Citation
Saki airfield! "All targets have been shot down!" Unfortunately, our Air Force has lost another control point in Crimea! Once again, I thank our pilots for their excellent work! Together to victory!
Recall
The day before, local residents reported numerous explosions in Crimea.
