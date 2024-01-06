Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian command post in Saki - Air Force

Ukrainian pilots hit the Russian control center in Saki in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk in his telegram channel, UNN reports.

Saki airfield! "All targets have been shot down!" Unfortunately, our Air Force has lost another control point in Crimea! Once again, I thank our pilots for their excellent work! Together to victory! Oleshchuk wrote.

The day before, local residents reported numerous explosions in Crimea.

