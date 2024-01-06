Powerful explosions in Crimea near Yevpatoriya

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, powerful explosions occurred near Yevpatoriya at about 23:45. There were at least five explosions. A local resident told this to Suspilne, UNN reports.

The explosions were also reported by local telegram channels.

Some witnesses report that near the military airfield in the village of Mykhailivka in Yevpatoriya district, debris fell on a private house, causing a fire to break out.

On January 4, during an air strike on Russian troops in the occupied Crimea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit an enemy ammunition depot.

