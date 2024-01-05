Not only a command post: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed russian ammunition depots during an air strike in occupied Crimea

Yesterday, on January 4, during an air strike on russian troops in the occupied Crimea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit an enemy ammunition depot. This is reported by the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the afternoon of January 4, the Armed Forces confirmed the destruction of ammunition depots near the village of Pervomaiske in the temporarily occupied Crimea - the department summarized.

Addendum

On January 4, as a result of an air attack on the occupied Crimea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a russian occupation troops' assembly point.

The Atesh movement reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit a control center responsible for a secure channel of communication with the Kremlin and coordination of air defense systems during a strike on Crimea on January 4.

