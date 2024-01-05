Not just a command post: Humeniuk on the consequences of the AFU missile strike on Crimea

As a result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attack on the occupiers' military facilities in Crimea yesterday, January 4, not only was one command post damaged, but the occupiers' defense system in Crimea was also seriously damaged. This was stated by the spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Gumenyuk on the air of "Suspilne Sprotyv", writes UNN.

Details

According to Humeniuk, the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to hit not only the command post yesterday, but also caused serious damage to the defense system of the Crimean peninsula.

Now they are once again experiencing the same hysteria with movement, trying to maneuver and locate both the defense systems and the objects they protect in other places - noted Humeniuk.

She also said that the russian military has recently relocated launch sites for the Shahed.

While they used Cape Chauda mainly, several powerful previous attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces were recorded from Balaklava. The Defense Forces were working in this direction so that the enemy would not feel so safe in these territories and would always remember that Crimea is Ukraine's and we are fighting for it - added the spokesperson.

Recall

On January 4, as a result of an air attack on the occupied Crimea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian occupation troops' assembly point.

The Atesh movement reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit a control centerresponsible for a secure channel of communication with the Kremlin and coordination of air defense systems during a January 4 strike on Crimea.