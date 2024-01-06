Russians shelled Ochakiv and a community in Mykolaiv region, damaging the building and equipment of the enterprise

During the day in Mykolaiv region, air defense forces and means destroyed a Shahed-131/136 attack drone. This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Air Defense Command Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

According to the information, the enemy tried to strike the area with two X-31P anti-radar missiles, which lost their combat capability in the air. There were no casualties or damage.

Yesterday, on January 5, at 08:52, as a result of hostile shelling of the settlement of Kutsurubska community, the premises and equipment of an agricultural enterprise were damaged. There were no casualties. informed the head of the region Kim

Yesterday evening, on January 5, at 17:31 and this morning, on January 6, at 05:41, the enemy shelled Ochakiv, Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

Occupants shelled Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region twice in the morning, five people were injured in the region during the day