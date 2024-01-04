Occupants shelled Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region twice in the morning, five people were injured in the region during the day

This morning, Russian troops shelled Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region, setting fire to an energy infrastructure facility. Yesterday, the Russian army attacked the Chornomorsk community and Snihurivka, five people were injured, including a child. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.

In the morning, on January 4, at 6:46 a.m., the enemy fired artillery at the town of Ochakiv in the Ochakiv community. An energy infrastructure facility caught fire. The consequences are being clarified. Also in the morning, at 07:33, another artillery shelling of the city took place. The consequences are being clarified - Kim wrote on Telegram.

Details

In addition, yesterday, January 3, at 08:30, a private house was damaged in Chornomorska community as a result of hostile shelling. The owner of the house was injured.

Also in the evening, on January 3, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the town of Snihurivka of the Snihurivska community. A hit on the territory of one of the enterprises caused a fire. Private houses were also damaged.

"Four people were injured with varying degrees of severity, including a minor girl," Kim said

Recall

On January 3, the Russian army hit a company in Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region.