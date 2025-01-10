Criminals must pay for their crimes: Zelensky reacts to new package of US sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the new package of sanctions imposed by the United States against Russia and emphasized that "criminals must pay for their crimes," UNN reports.

"I am grateful to US President Biden, his administration and the entire American people for the new package of sanctions announced today against more than 400 entities associated with the Russian energy sector. The bipartisan support of the United States is indeed very important, and we feel it well," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that these measures significantly undermine the financial basis of the Russian military machine, as they disrupt the supply chain: key Russian manufacturers, insurance companies, oil and gas service providers, 184 shadow fleet tankers, logistics facilities, and third-country companies.

"The pressure on companies such as Surgutneftegaz, a key financial purse for Putin himself, is particularly noteworthy. Such actions send a clear message: criminals must pay for their crimes. The less revenue Russia receives from oil and other energy resources, the sooner peace will be restored," the President added.

According to Zelenskyy, energy resources should not be used as a weapon, as Russia does. Instead, countries that respect international law can and should ensure a stable and reliable energy supply for the whole world.

"We are sincerely grateful for America's leadership in bringing Russia to justice. I am confident that these steps will significantly reduce Russia's oil and dollar revenues, and with them its ability to continue its aggression," Zelenskyy summarized.

