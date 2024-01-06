Russians shelled Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovs'k region in the evening - RMA

On January 5, in the evening, Russian troops shelled Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovs'k region with heavy artillery. There were no casualties, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Saturday, UNN reported.

Last night, Russian invaders shelled Nikopol region again. Heavy artillery struck at the Marhanets community. People are unharmed - Lysak said on Telegram.

He noted that the night was quiet in all districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region. There were no hostile attacks.

Air Force: two Shahed drones shot down at night in Khmelnytskyi and Mykolaiv regions