Air Force: two Shahed drones shot down at night in Khmelnytskyi and Mykolaiv regions

Two Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russian troops were destroyed overnight in Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyi regions, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Saturday, UNN reported.

Last night, two enemy UAVs "Shahed-136/131" were destroyed, which the occupiers launched from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia. Both were shot down in Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyi regions