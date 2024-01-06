Air Force: two Shahed drones shot down at night in Khmelnytskyi and Mykolaiv regions
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that two Russian Shahed drones shot down overnight in Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.
Last night, two enemy UAVs "Shahed-136/131" were destroyed, which the occupiers launched from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia. Both were shot down in Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyi regions
