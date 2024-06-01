In the morning, the russians launched a missile strike on the Kherson region

russian invaders in the morning hit near the House of culture in one of the settlements of the Berislavsky district in the Kherson region. This was announced by the chairman of RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.

This morning, russian troops launched a missile strike on the Kherson region. The enemy hit near the House of culture in one of the settlements of the Berislavsky district - Prokudin wrote in Telegram.

Recall

On the night of June 1, russia attacked power facilities in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.