Russians attacked Ukraine with over 90 UAVs: 76 shot down, some hit

On the night of February 1, Russians attacked Ukraine with 90 Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas-type attack UAVs. The enemy launched drones from the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and also from occupied Donetsk. About 60 of the launched drones are "Shaheds," UNN reports with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

76 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones were shot down or suppressed in the north and east of the country.

14 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) UAVs at 2 locations.

Recall

As a result of an enemy drone hitting Dnipro on the night of February 1, two people died: a woman and a man.