The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 22268 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 90553 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 144272 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 149820 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 166626 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 185275 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 225494 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 112382 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 105729 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 104175 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Russians attacked the roadway of a village in the Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone: a car was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4354 views

A Russian FPV drone attacked a village in the Zaporizhzhia region, damaging a car on the roadway. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Russians attacked the roadway of a village in the Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone: a car was damaged

Russians attacked a village in the Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone. A car was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Russians attacked a village in the Vasylivka district. An FPV drone struck the roadway. A car was damaged. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties. 

- the statement said.

Recall

The situation has significantly worsened in the Novopavlivka direction: the enemy is rushing towards the border of the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions. In addition, according to the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, the situation is also quite restless in the Orikhiv direction. The enemy is trying to break through the line of combat engagement there, reach a foothold, and seize it in order to shell Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs, the spokesman added.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ivan Fedorov
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Zaporizhzhia
