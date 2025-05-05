Russians attacked the roadway of a village in the Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone: a car was damaged

Russians attacked a village in the Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone. A car was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Russians attacked a village in the Vasylivka district. An FPV drone struck the roadway. A car was damaged. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties. - the statement said.

Recall

The situation has significantly worsened in the Novopavlivka direction: the enemy is rushing towards the border of the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions. In addition, according to the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, the situation is also quite restless in the Orikhiv direction. The enemy is trying to break through the line of combat engagement there, reach a foothold, and seize it in order to shell Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs, the spokesman added.