russians attacked Lyubotyn, damaging non-residential buildings, but no casualties

Kyiv • UNN
russians attacked Lyubotyn, Kharkiv district. There were no casualties, but the facades of non-residential buildings were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
Details
According to information, today the occupation forces struck Lyubotyn, Kharkiv district, using (preliminary) S-300 missiles launched from the territory of Belgorod.
Fortunately, there are currently no reports of casualties among the local population.
However, the attack damaged the facades of non-residential buildings.
The scene is currently being inspected to determine the full extent of the damage
