Missile threat detected in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Air Force reported a missile threat in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Kharkiv regions, including missiles found near Pavlohrad.
Missile threat was also recorded, in particular, in the direction of Pavlohrad.
