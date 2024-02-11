Missile threat detected in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions

A missile threat has been detected in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , UNN reports.

Missile threat was also recorded, in particular, in the direction of Pavlohrad.

