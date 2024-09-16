Russians attacked Kupyansk district in the morning: one killed and several wounded reported

Russian troops attacked Kupyansk district in Kharkiv region this morning, at least three civilians were wounded, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported. According to the head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, a 74-year-old man was killed in the morning shelling of Petropavlivka, UNN reports.

Details

"According to the investigation, on September 16, at about 5:35 a.m., the Russian armed forces carried out an air strike on a private residential sector near the village of Petropavlivka, Kupyansk district. Three people were injured: A 77-year-old man and two women aged 76 and 50," the prosecutor's office said on Telegram.

At the same time, according to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram, "a 74-year-old man was killed in the morning shelling of Petropavlivka village. Two more people were wounded".

According to preliminary data, the prosecutor's office said the enemy hit FAB-250 with the UMPK module.

In addition, according to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, "a woman was wounded today as a result of hostile shelling of Kupyansk.