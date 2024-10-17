Russians attacked energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region: there are blackouts
On the night of October 17, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Mykolaiv region. The attack resulted in a power outage, but most consumers have been restored, and there were no injuries.
On the night of October 17, air defense forces and means conducted combat operations in Mykolaiv region. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.
The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure, which resulted in power outages. Power engineers have already reconnected most of the consumers, and the work continues. There are no casualties,
