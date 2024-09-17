Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region seven times in one day: there are destructions

During the day, on September 17, Russian troops fired seven times at Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, without causing any casualties. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

Nikopol district suffered seven attacks today. The district center, Chervonohryhorivska and Marhanetska communities were under attack... The main thing is that there were no casualties everywhere - Lysak wrote.

He noted that the enemy sent heavy artillery and kamikaze drones, and dropped ammunition from a UAV on one of the settlements.

According to him, in , the administrative building and an outbuilding were damaged; windows were also smashed in the building that was not in use.

Ukrainian Red Cross denies information about alleged suspension of work in Dnipropetrovs'k region