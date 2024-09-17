Ukrainian Red Cross denies information about alleged suspension of work in Dnipropetrovs'k region

The Ukrainian Red Cross continues to operate in Dnipropetrovs'k region, the organization's press service said following reports of the alleged suspension of the mission in Dnipro, UNN reported.

Information about the closure of the Red Cross mission in Dnipro is being spread online. We would like to inform you that the Ukrainian Red Cross continues its activities in Dnipropetrovs'k region, moreover, it works in an enhanced mode, because despite almost daily shelling, the region continues to be a refuge for internally displaced people - the Ukrainian Red Cross said in a statement.

It is noted that every day URCS rapid response units in Dnipro and other cities of the region meet evacuation trains from the frontline regions, help people with limited mobility and passengers with children to get to temporary shelters.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, PFP has provided assistance to more than 1 million people.

In addition, the Dnipro Regional Organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross recently signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Dnipro Regional Employment Service to strengthen cooperation in providing information and counseling services to war veterans, internally displaced persons, family members of fallen soldiers and refugees who have returned to Ukraine.

Context

The speaker of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine, Oleksandr Vlasenko, told Radio Liberty (Donbas.Realii) that the International Committee of the Red Cross would stop the work of the Dnipro office after the attack on its staff.



Recall

Three Ukrainian ICRC staff members were killed and two others wounded in the village of Viroliubivka as a result of Russian artillery shelling.

