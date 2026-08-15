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Russians attacked civilian vehicles in the Kherson region, injuring five people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3048 views

On August 15, Russian forces attacked the Kherson region with artillery and drones, striking civilian vehicles near the village of Sahaidachne. Five people were injured, and the prosecutor's office launched an investigation.

Russians attacked civilian vehicles in the Kherson region, injuring five people

On August 15, Russian forces attacked populated areas in Kherson Oblast with tube artillery and drones, injuring five civilians. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, at around 06:40 and 07:00, Russian FPV drones struck civilian vehicles on a field road near the village of Sahaidachne. As a result of the attacks, five people sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.

In addition, Russian shelling damaged private homes and apartment buildings, a tractor, and passenger cars.

Regarding the Russian attacks, the prosecutorial authorities of Kherson Oblast launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which concerns war crimes.

Prosecutors, together with investigators, continue to document the consequences of the shelling and record war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.

As a result of a drone strike on Zaporizhzhia district, one person was killed — the State Emergency Service15.08.26, 15:20 • 3210 views

Stepan Haftko

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