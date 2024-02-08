russians attack residential buildings in Vovchansk

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 94287 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 123880 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126730 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168420 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167456 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271962 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177404 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166946 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148678 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241275 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103932 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 90542 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 65205 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 61551 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 73615 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 271964 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241276 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226560 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251998 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237982 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 123883 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102205 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102494 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118871 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119373 views
russians attack residential buildings in Vovchansk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36091 views

russian occupation forces attacked the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, causing a fire in the private sector. There are no preliminary casualties.

Russian occupation troops attacked the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, causing a fire in the private sector. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

In the evening of February 8, Russian troops fired on the private sector of the city of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out on the territory of a private estate. The roof of a residential building on the area of 120 square meters was burning 

- the department summarized. 

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service and firefighters of the local fire brigade from the village of Vilcha were involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the enemy shelling. 

There were no preliminary casualties.

Enemy shells Tabayivka in Kharkiv region from aircraft, two people wounded in the region - RMA08.02.24, 09:03 • 27486 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
chuhuivChuhuiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising