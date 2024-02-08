russians attack residential buildings in Vovchansk

Russian occupation troops attacked the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, causing a fire in the private sector. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

In the evening of February 8, Russian troops fired on the private sector of the city of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out on the territory of a private estate. The roof of a residential building on the area of 120 square meters was burning - the department summarized.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service and firefighters of the local fire brigade from the village of Vilcha were involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the enemy shelling.

There were no preliminary casualties.

