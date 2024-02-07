Russians attack Poltava region: explosions occurred in Myrhorod district

Russian invaders attacked Poltava region. Explosions occurred in the Myrhorod district. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage. The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin, wrote about this , UNN reports.

Earlier it was reported that the occupiers struck in Poltava region on February 2. Then, as a result of strike , a filled grain storage facility was damaged. Part of the harvest stored there was lost due to the enemy's arrival.