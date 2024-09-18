Russians attack Kherson, two wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian strikes on Kherson resulted in two civilians being injured. A 45-year-old woman was hit by shelling near a store, and a 58-year-old man was injured by explosives dropped from a drone.
Strikes by Russian troops in Kherson have wounded two more people. A 45-year-old woman was injured by shelling near a store, and a 58-year-old man was injured by explosives dropped from a drone, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"Dniprovsky district of Kherson is once again under Russian fire. A 45-year-old woman was injured in a hostile shelling near a store. She received an explosive injury and contusion. Also, a 58-year-old man sustained an explosive trauma and a shin injury as a result of an explosive drop from a UAV," the statement said.
The victims, as indicated, went to the hospital on their own. They were provided with the necessary medical care and released for outpatient treatment.
