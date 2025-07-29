Russians are bogged down near Pokrovsk, but the situation there is difficult - spokesman for the Kharkiv Joint Forces Operation Group

Russian occupiers are bogged down near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. However, the situation there remains quite difficult. This was reported by the spokesman of the Joint Forces Operation "Kharkiv" Pavlo Shamshyn on the air of the national telethon, UNN reports.

The Russians probably expected much greater success than what they are currently achieving. The initial goal of their so-called summer offensive campaign was the city of Pokrovsk. They are bogged down there, although the situation there remains quite difficult. - said Shamshyn.

He also commented on the Reuters news that Pyongyang is preparing for a new deployment of troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine in July or August.

Regarding the possible participation of North Korean troops, as the "classic" said: "Don't push the horses." These Reuters reports refer to South Korean intelligence, but we have our own intelligence. I am sure that specialists from the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Defense are carefully checking this information. - Shamshyn noted.

Addition

On July 22, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko reported that the Russians are using small groups to break through to Pokrovsk due to the saturation of the front with drones.

Reuters reported that for months, Ukraine has been killing thousands of Russian soldiers around the frontline city of Pokrovsk using small, bomb-armed drones.

However, Russian forces are now advancing in a summer offensive that has exposed weaknesses in Ukraine's defenses, and last week some Russian soldiers entered the city for the first time, according to videos on Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels and Reuters geolocation.