Russian uranium and Russian banks may become the target of new EU sanctions - Bild

The decision to strengthen EU sanctions against Russia has been postponed until a potential summit expected in Turkey between Ukraine and Russia, Bild newspaper reported, citing sources, noting that there are three main areas of focus and that Russian uranium may be subject to restrictions, and that "whether the Europeans carry out their threat of sanctions now depends on the behavior of the Kremlin," UNN writes.

Details

Reportedly, if the EU is really serious, then, according to Bild, the focus is on three areas:

energy sector (oil, gas and uranium);

shipping sector (especially the Russian shadow fleet);

banking sector.

In the shipping sector, in particular, insurance companies of shipping companies and tankers of the so-called "shadow fleet", through which Russia illegally transports oil in violation of sanctions, came under attack.

In the banking sector, new penalties are being discussed for individual banks operating in Russia or involved in sanctions evasion. According to Bild, it is also possible that Russia could be disconnected from the Swift payment system, at least temporarily.

In the energy sector, gas imports from Russia could be reduced to zero. Currently, almost 20 percent of natural gas in the EU comes from Russia. But stress tests and other analyses show that Europe could do without these imports. Thus, the price ceiling on Russian oil could be further reduced. This would have a huge impact on the Russian state, as about a third of government revenues still come from the energy sector, the publication notes.

It is also reported that negotiations are underway with France to limit uranium imports from Russia for nuclear power plants.

"But: the principle of unanimity applies to sanctions in the EU. Countries such as Slovakia and Hungary are considered unreliable candidates. Therefore, Chancellor Merz will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday," the publication writes.

