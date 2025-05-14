The EU has agreed on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

EU member state ambassadors have agreed on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak reported on X on Wednesday, UNN writes.

EU ambassadors have just given the "green light" to the 17th package of sanctions against Russia - Jozwiak said.

In parallel, according to him, EU ambassadors also "approved additional sanctions against Russia for human rights violations, hybrid interference around the world and the proliferation of chemical weapons."

The EU will impose sanctions against the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation, the list will include almost 150 ships - EUobserver

Addition

According to reports, the EU's 17th package of sanctions against Russia does not contain serious economic measures against the Kremlin, but provides for more asset freezes and a ban on issuing visas to various individuals and legal entities, mostly Russian citizens and companies associated with the arms industry. It also reportedly includes a ban on servicing in EU ports another 98 vessels from Moscow's so-called shadow fleet, bringing the total number of vessels on the list to 250. Finally, it imposes export restrictions on 35 companies, most of which are Russian, but others are Kazakh, Serbian, Turkish and Uzbek.

Before its adoption, there was also the question of whether to blacklist six proposed Chinese companies, given that some European capitals are afraid of upsetting China too much, given the extensive trade ties between Brussels and Beijing.



According to EU officials, the aim is to adopt the proposal during a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers on May 20.