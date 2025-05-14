$41.540.01
Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
05:00 AM • 12264 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 52676 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 34683 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104226 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 81307 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 91744 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 86389 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180397 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 73694 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180632 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

The EU has agreed on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

EU ambassadors have given the green light to the 17th package of sanctions against Russia. Additional sanctions have also been approved for human rights violations and the proliferation of chemical weapons.

The EU has agreed on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

EU member state ambassadors have agreed on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak reported on X on Wednesday, UNN writes.

EU ambassadors have just given the "green light" to the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

- Jozwiak said.

In parallel, according to him, EU ambassadors also "approved additional sanctions against Russia for human rights violations, hybrid interference around the world and the proliferation of chemical weapons."

The EU will impose sanctions against the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation, the list will include almost 150 ships - EUobserver13.05.25, 00:15 • 4010 views

Addition

According to reports, the EU's 17th package of sanctions against Russia does not contain serious economic measures against the Kremlin, but provides for more asset freezes and a ban on issuing visas to various individuals and legal entities, mostly Russian citizens and companies associated with the arms industry. It also reportedly includes a ban on servicing in EU ports another 98 vessels from Moscow's so-called shadow fleet, bringing the total number of vessels on the list to 250. Finally, it imposes export restrictions on 35 companies, most of which are Russian, but others are Kazakh, Serbian, Turkish and Uzbek.

Before its adoption, there was also the question of whether to blacklist six proposed Chinese companies, given that some European capitals are afraid of upsetting China too much, given the extensive trade ties between Brussels and Beijing.

According to EU officials, the aim is to adopt the proposal during a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers on May 20.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
