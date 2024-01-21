Russian troops shell Kherson - MBA

Explosions in Kherson. The occupiers are firing on the city from the occupied left bank. This was reported by the head of the MVA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Explosions are heard in Kherson! The Russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. Stay away from windows! Stay in safe places! - wrote Mrochko on Telegram.

On January 20, the Russian military fired 76 times at the territory of Kherson region. They fired 365 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks and UAVs. Residential areas of the region's settlements were attacked. No one was killed or injured.