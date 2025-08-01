Russian troops launched 72 UAVs at Ukraine: 44 targets neutralized

On the night of August 1, Russian occupiers launched 72 UAVs of various types at Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force, writes UNN.

Details

Launches were recorded from the directions of: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 09:00, air defense forces have shot down/suppressed 44 enemy UAVs in the north, south, east, and center of the country. - the message says.

28 UAV hits were recorded in 9 locations. Frontline territories of Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions and Kyiv region were attacked.

