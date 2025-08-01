$41.770.02
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM • 13097 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 01:18 PM • 46730 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
July 31, 12:18 PM • 66905 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 136544 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 78889 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 81270 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
July 31, 07:35 AM • 72685 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
July 30, 03:21 PM • 249810 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
July 30, 03:01 PM • 285796 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Russian troops launched 72 UAVs at Ukraine: 44 targets neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 72 drones from three directions. 44 enemy targets were shot down by Ukrainian air defense.

Russian troops launched 72 UAVs at Ukraine: 44 targets neutralized

On the night of August 1, Russian occupiers launched 72 UAVs of various types at Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force, writes UNN.

Details

Launches were recorded from the directions of: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 09:00, air defense forces have shot down/suppressed 44 enemy UAVs in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

- the message says.

28 UAV hits were recorded in 9 locations. Frontline territories of Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions and Kyiv region were attacked.

Over a quarter of battles concentrated in one direction: General Staff map01.08.25, 08:33 • 1698 views

Olga Rozgon

War
Donetsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine