Over a quarter of battles concentrated in one direction: General Staff map

More than a quarter of the battles on the front line yesterday were concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Lyman and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on August 1, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 160 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 57 air strikes, dropped 127 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,835 shellings, including 126 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 4,098 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and two enemy artillery pieces," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy launched seven air strikes, dropped a total of 17 guided aerial bombs and carried out 331 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped seven enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk and in the direction of Dvorichanske, Kolodyazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, three attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 30 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Karpivka, Ridkodub, Myrny and towards the settlements of Shandryholove, Yampil, Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped seven enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Hryhorivka and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked six times in the direction of the settlements of Stupochky, Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and in the direction of Bila Hora, Stepanivka, Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 47 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements: Poltavka, Mayak, Razyne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Novopidhorne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements: Zaporizhzhia, Yalta, Zirka, Piddubne, Tolstoy, Myrny, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Novopil, and in the direction of the settlement of Temirivka.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipole direction.

The aggressor attacked twice in the Orikhiv direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kamianske and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

