Over a quarter of battles concentrated in one direction: General Staff map

"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
Rada increased defense spending
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
In case of war with the US, Russia will rely on tactical nuclear weapons due to the weakness of its army - Rubio
Occupiers bring teachers from Lipetsk to the occupied territories of Ukraine
Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archive
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJ
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption scheme
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Over a quarter of battles concentrated in one direction: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 784 views

Over the past day, 160 combat engagements were recorded, with over a quarter of them concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy was also active in the Lyman and Novopavlivka directions, conducting 5835 shelling attacks.

Over a quarter of battles concentrated in one direction: General Staff map

More than a quarter of the battles on the front line yesterday were concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Lyman and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on August 1, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 160 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 57 air strikes, dropped 127 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,835 shellings, including 126 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 4,098 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and two enemy artillery pieces," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy launched seven air strikes, dropped a total of 17 guided aerial bombs and carried out 331 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped seven enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk and in the direction of Dvorichanske, Kolodyazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, three attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 30 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Karpivka, Ridkodub, Myrny and towards the settlements of Shandryholove, Yampil, Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped seven enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Hryhorivka and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked six times in the direction of the settlements of Stupochky, Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and in the direction of Bila Hora, Stepanivka, Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 47 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements: Poltavka, Mayak, Razyne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Novopidhorne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements: Zaporizhzhia, Yalta, Zirka, Piddubne, Tolstoy, Myrny, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Novopil, and in the direction of the settlement of Temirivka.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipole direction.

The aggressor attacked twice in the Orikhiv direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kamianske and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 940 occupiers and hundreds of units of equipment in a day

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine