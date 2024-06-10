Russian troops hit Dnipropetrovsk region 17 times: 45-year-old man wounded

During the day, on June 10, the Russian occupation forces hit the Dnipropetrovsk region 17 times. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the chairman head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukash.

Details

So during the day, the Russians launched 13 kamikaze drones and hit the region several times with artillery.

They hit the Nikopol, Marganetsky and Mirovskaya communities. a 45-year-old man was injured in an enemy drone attack in the district center. The injuries are not severe, will be treated at home - said the chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council.

Also, as a result of enemy attacks, a high-rise building, an administrative building, a municipal enterprise, 6 private houses, 2 outbuildings, an Infrastructure Facility, cars, a minibus and a power line were damaged.

Recall

Over the past day, on June 9, the invaders twice attacked Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of one of yesterday's attacks on the district center , a 44-year-old woman was injured.