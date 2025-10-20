Russian army attacked Nizhyn district: over two thousand people without electricity

Russian troops attacked an energy facility in Nizhyn district. As a result of the shelling, 2,700 subscribers were left without electricity. This was reported by Chernihivoblenergo, according to UNN.

The enemy does not stop a large-scale attack on the energy system of our region. We have another hit on an energy facility in Nizhyn district and 2,700 subscribers without electricity. - the message says.

It is noted that power engineers have been working hard since the evening to eliminate accidents, but the damage is very extensive.

"We are doing everything to power our subscribers as soon as possible, although it is not easy," Chernihivoblenergo added.

Recall

Russian troops on Sunday, October 19, attacked an energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions.

As reported by Chernihivoblenergo, in Chernihiv region, due to the strike on an object in Koriukiv district, almost 55,000 subscribers were left without electricity.