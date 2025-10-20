$41.640.00
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - media
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriot
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27
Russian army attacked Nizhyn district: over two thousand people without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Russian troops once again attacked the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv Oblast – this time in the Nizhyn district, which led to power outages for 2,700 subscribers. Energy workers are working hard to eliminate the damage, but the damage is very extensive.

Russian troops attacked an energy facility in Nizhyn district. As a result of the shelling, 2,700 subscribers were left without electricity. This was reported by Chernihivoblenergo, according to UNN.

The enemy does not stop a large-scale attack on the energy system of our region. We have another hit on an energy facility in Nizhyn district and 2,700 subscribers without electricity.

- the message says.

It is noted that power engineers have been working hard since the evening to eliminate accidents, but the damage is very extensive.

"We are doing everything to power our subscribers as soon as possible, although it is not easy," Chernihivoblenergo added.

Recall

Russian troops on Sunday, October 19, attacked an energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions.

As reported by Chernihivoblenergo, in Chernihiv region, due to the strike on an object in Koriukiv district, almost 55,000 subscribers were left without electricity.

