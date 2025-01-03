Russian troops attacked Korabelny district of Kherson: a civilian was wounded

In the evening of January 3, the Russian occupation army shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson. A 56-year-old man was injured in the shelling. This was reported by the press service of the Kherson RMA, according to UNN.

Around 20:00, the Korabelny district of Kherson came under attack by Russian troops, - the statement said.

As a result of the shelling, a 56-year-old man sustained a mine-blast trauma and a back injury.

Doctors provided the man with the necessary assistance and prescribed outpatient treatment.

In 2024, the number of Russian attacks on the Kherson region increased by one and a half times, and the occupiers fired more than 218 thousand shells.