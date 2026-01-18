Russian troops attacked Kherson with drones: there are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with UAVs. Two people sustained blast injuries and were hospitalized.
On Sunday evening, January 18, Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipro district of Kherson with UAVs. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN informs.
Details
They clarified that the attack occurred at approximately 9:00 PM.
The enemy dropped explosives from a UAV on a 32-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man. Preliminarily, they sustained blast injuries
The OMA added that the injured were taken to the hospital. Currently, doctors are examining them and providing assistance.
Recall
On January 5, Russian troops struck a hospital in Kherson, injuring two people, one of whom was a medic.
Russian army shelled a hospital in Kherson, two nurses sustained injuries and concussions09.01.26, 13:05 • 3055 views