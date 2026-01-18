Russian troops attacked Kherson with drones: there are wounded

$43.180.08
January 18, 11:31 AM • 15732 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 26469 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 23671 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 53913 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 85811 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 42034 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 51873 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 56889 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 46321 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 76443 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Situation in Greenland: British journalist Piers Morgan proposes to "buy back" America in response to Trump's tariffsJanuary 18, 10:38 AM • 12887 views
Ukrzaliznytsia changes train schedule, including suburban ones, from January 22January 18, 11:08 AM • 8548 views
German military personnel left Greenland early without explanation - BILDJanuary 18, 12:55 PM • 8254 views
"By promising Ukraine planes, the president acted like a bull in a china shop": why the Czech Foreign Minister criticized PavelJanuary 18, 01:25 PM • 5374 views
Did Ukraine allegedly provide the US with "distorted intelligence"? The GUR rejected fakes from Kremlin bot farms03:41 PM • 7228 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 39201 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 76447 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 45097 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 76099 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 105023 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 14679 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 27442 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 24558 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 22472 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 21858 views
Russian troops attacked Kherson with drones: there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Russian occupiers attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with UAVs. Two people sustained blast injuries and were hospitalized.

Russian troops attacked Kherson with drones: there are wounded

On Sunday evening, January 18, Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipro district of Kherson with UAVs. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN informs.

Details

They clarified that the attack occurred at approximately 9:00 PM.

The enemy dropped explosives from a UAV on a 32-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man. Preliminarily, they sustained blast injuries

- the report says.

The OMA added that the injured were taken to the hospital. Currently, doctors are examining them and providing assistance.

Recall

On January 5, Russian troops struck a hospital in Kherson, injuring two people, one of whom was a medic.

Russian army shelled a hospital in Kherson, two nurses sustained injuries and concussions09.01.26, 13:05 • 3055 views

