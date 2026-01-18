Russian troops attacked Kherson with drones: there are wounded

On Sunday evening, January 18, Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipro district of Kherson with UAVs. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN informs.

Details

They clarified that the attack occurred at approximately 9:00 PM.

The enemy dropped explosives from a UAV on a 32-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man. Preliminarily, they sustained blast injuries - the report says.

The OMA added that the injured were taken to the hospital. Currently, doctors are examining them and providing assistance.

Recall

On January 5, Russian troops struck a hospital in Kherson, injuring two people, one of whom was a medic.

