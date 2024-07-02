Russian troops attack Kherson in the morning, an elderly man is wounded

Russian troops shelled Kherson in the morning, wounding a 70-year-old man, the Kherson RMA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

In the morning, Russian troops attacked Kherson. As a result of enemy shelling, a 70-year-old man who was on the street sustained explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds - RMA reported on Telegram.

Emergency doctors, as indicated, provided him with medical care on the spot.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson CMA, clarified on Telegram that the enemy was using artillery.

He also said that at night Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank attacked the central district of Kherson. Residential buildings, educational institutions, and a hospital came under enemy fire.

9 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian shelling over the day