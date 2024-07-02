9 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian shelling over the day
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled residential areas in Kherson region, damaging buildings, infrastructure and injuring 9 people.
In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, hitting an educational institution, a kindergarten, a medical facility, a church, and wounding 9 people, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
9 people were injured due to Russian aggression
Details
According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Kizomys, Pryozerne, Yantarne, Oleksandrivka, Tokarivka, Ingulets, Shyroka Balka, Ulyanovka, Beryslav, Tyahynta, Havrylivka, Novokayry, Chervony Mayak, Krupytsia, Zmiivka, Urozhayne, Bourhunka, Mykhailivka, Vesele and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.
Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 5 multi-storey buildings and 11 private houses were damaged. A school, a kindergarten, a medical facility, a church, and a farm were hit; outbuildings and private cars were damaged. The enemy continues attacks on public utilities and critical infrastructure.
