Kherson under fire of the occupants, explosions are heard in the city
Kyiv • UNN
Russian military shells the Korabelny district of Kherson, a number of explosions occurred, local authorities report.
The Russian military is shelling the Korabelny district of Kherson, several explosions were heard. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.
"Kherson's shipyard district is under fire! The Russian army is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank. Several explosions have already been heard, there are preliminary casualties," said Mrochko.
He urged residents to be careful and stay in safe places.
In the morning russian terrorists shelled Kherson region: 2 civilians wounded29.06.24, 09:00 • 26844 views