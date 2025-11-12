$41.960.02
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM • 15736 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM • 39041 views
On Wednesday, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM • 43529 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 65964 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
November 11, 01:20 PM • 40372 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 57778 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 47742 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 23493 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 25302 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
Russian troops are advancing slowly in the Pokrovsk direction, suffering heavy losses: ISW named the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

The advance of Russian troops in the Pokrovsk direction remains slow, likely due to exhausting offensive operations across the theater of war. ISW predicts that the Russians will capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, but with heavy losses and over a long period.

Russian troops are advancing slowly in the Pokrovsk direction, suffering heavy losses: ISW named the reason

The pace of advancement of Russian troops in the Pokrovsk direction remains relatively slow, probably partly because the Russian military command continues to conduct exhausting offensive operations throughout the theater of military operations. This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), informs UNN.

Details

Analysts continue to observe relatively few geolocated videos of Russian troop advances in and near Pokrovsk in early November 2025 compared to confirmed advances in mid-to-late October 2025.

Geolocated footage published on November 10 and 11 indicates that Russian troops advanced southeast of Pokrovsk and made minor advances southeast of Myrnohrad (east of Pokrovsk), respectively.

- experts point out.

They note that Russian forces are likely attempting to conduct successful ground assaults to seize and hold additional territory despite a successful battlefield air interdiction campaign and infiltration missions aimed at weakening Ukrainian defensive and logistical assets in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

The Russian military command has allocated better trained and equipped units for intelligence and infiltration missions than for ground assaults. ... Russian forces are also trying to expand logistics that would allow Russian infantry that has already infiltrated Pokrovsk to consolidate positions and accumulate personnel for further assaults.

- the material says.

"Partial successes are called epoch-making": Italian Foreign Minister assessed the situation in Pokrovsk12.11.25, 02:52 • 2586 views

ISW concludes that Russian forces will most likely capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, but will spend more time and suffer greater losses than if the Russian military command had concentrated more resources from other parts of the front in this direction.

"The Russian military command is likely also seeking to maintain the appearance that Russian forces are making significant progress throughout the theater of military operations, which contradicts the reality on the battlefield, and the redeployment of forces and means from some sections of the front on a scale necessary for rapid success in the Pokrovsk direction would undermine this Russian narrative," analysts summarize.

Recall

The 7th Airborne Assault Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the penetration of more than 300 Russians into Pokrovsk through the southern outskirts on light equipment, using fog. The defense forces destroyed 162 occupiers, and 39 more were wounded.

Occupiers are increasing the number and scale of assaults in the Pokrovsk direction and in Zaporizhzhia region - Zelenskyy11.11.25, 17:51 • 3046 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Institute for the Study of War
Myrnohrad