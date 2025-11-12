"Partial successes are called epoch-making": Italian Foreign Minister assessed the situation in Pokrovsk

Russia is trying to portray military successes in Ukraine as "epoch-making," although they are only "partial." This was stated by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, speaking to journalists on board a plane en route to the G7 summit, UNN reports with reference to La Repubblica.

Details

Commenting on the latest news about the entry of Russian troops into Pokrovsk, the politician noted that he would not exaggerate Russia's "achievements" at the front.

They have been saying for three years that a Russian offensive is underway, and they report partial successes as if they were epoch-making successes - said Tajani.

Also, in his opinion, the Russians "are trying to get the most out of their efforts before a possible meeting with Trump."

"They are raising the price, they are trying to get the most out of their efforts now, before winter comes. Once winter comes, they won't be able to do anything," the Italian Foreign Minister predicted.

Recall

The 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces reported that more than 300 Russians penetrated Pokrovsk through the southern outskirts on light vehicles, using fog. The defense forces destroyed 162 occupiers and wounded another 39.

