Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure in Chernihiv region
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russian troops shelled the Ichnia region, hitting an energy facility. Energy workers have begun restoration work, but its completion depends on the security situation.
Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure again overnight in Chernihiv Oblast, JSC "Chernihivoblenergo" reported on Monday, writes UNN.
During the night, the enemy shelled the Ichnia region. Unfortunately, we have another hit on an energy facility.
Energy workers, as stated, have already begun restoration.
"However, it will be carried out taking into account the security situation. So we ask for your patience - we are doing everything possible to restore electricity supply as soon as possible," the oblenergo noted.
Addition
Recently, Russia has been striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The situation in Sumy and Chernihiv regions remains difficult. The enemy has repeatedly attacked Chernihiv region recently. Here, hourly power outage schedules were introduced.
