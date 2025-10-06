Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure in Chernihiv region

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure again overnight in Chernihiv Oblast, JSC "Chernihivoblenergo" reported on Monday, writes UNN.

During the night, the enemy shelled the Ichnia region. Unfortunately, we have another hit on an energy facility. - reported Chernihivoblenergo.

Energy workers, as stated, have already begun restoration.

"However, it will be carried out taking into account the security situation. So we ask for your patience - we are doing everything possible to restore electricity supply as soon as possible," the oblenergo noted.

Addition

Recently, Russia has been striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The situation in Sumy and Chernihiv regions remains difficult. The enemy has repeatedly attacked Chernihiv region recently. Here, hourly power outage schedules were introduced.

