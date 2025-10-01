Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules

In Chernihiv region, a schedule of hourly power outages will be in effect from October 1 at 8:00 PM. This was reported by "Chernihivoblenergo", according to UNN.

Due to the massive strike launched by the enemy today, important energy facilities were hit, which caused a systemic accident in the network and led to the immediate disconnection of 307,000 consumers in several districts of the region. Unfortunately, the available capacity in the energy system is not enough to power all consumers at once, so we are forced to resort to extreme measures – a schedule of hourly power outages. It will be in effect from 8:00 PM on October 1. - the message says.

Four queues will be involved in the schedule. The principle by which it will be applied: three hours on, six hours off (three hours with light and six hours without light). The schedule separately indicates the time for reconnection – during this period, electricity will be turned off and on.

Recall

Some residents in Chernihiv region were left without electricity due to a Russian military strike on an energy facility in a neighboring region.