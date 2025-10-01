$41.140.18
05:49 PM
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
05:21 PM
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
03:19 PM
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
02:16 PM
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
03:19 PM
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhoto01:07 PM • 19172 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 12:21 PM
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumerOctober 1, 11:02 AM • 22074 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 26828 views
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 32493 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 44174 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 28086 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 31392 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 41304 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9146 views

Starting at 8:00 PM on October 1, an hourly power outage schedule is being introduced in the Chernihiv region. This is due to a massive enemy attack on critical energy facilities, which resulted in 307,000 consumers being disconnected.

Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules

In Chernihiv region, a schedule of hourly power outages will be in effect from October 1 at 8:00 PM. This was reported by "Chernihivoblenergo", according to UNN.

Due to the massive strike launched by the enemy today, important energy facilities were hit, which caused a systemic accident in the network and led to the immediate disconnection of 307,000 consumers in several districts of the region. Unfortunately, the available capacity in the energy system is not enough to power all consumers at once, so we are forced to resort to extreme measures – a schedule of hourly power outages. It will be in effect from 8:00 PM on October 1.

- the message says.

Four queues will be involved in the schedule. The principle by which it will be applied: three hours on, six hours off (three hours with light and six hours without light). The schedule separately indicates the time for reconnection – during this period, electricity will be turned off and on.

Recall

Some residents in Chernihiv region were left without electricity due to a Russian military strike on an energy facility in a neighboring region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Chernihiv Oblast