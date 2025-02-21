Russian troll group spreads fake news about German elections - Der Spiegel

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 13166 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 32185 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 66573 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 40562 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108758 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 94794 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111776 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116570 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147984 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115110 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 84773 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 39295 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104519 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 51333 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 29749 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 66573 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 108758 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147984 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138969 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171494 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 10086 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 29749 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132298 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134195 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162714 views
Russian troll group spreads fake news about German elections - Der Spiegel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27572 views

Fake videos about manipulations with postal voting in the Bundestag elections appeared on social media. German law enforcement officials link these provocations to the Russian campaign “Storm-1516.

Fake videos about alleged manipulation of ballots in the Bundestag elections are part of a Russian disinformation campaign. This is stated in a statement by the Leipzig city authorities, the German Ministry of the Interior, information from SPIEGEL and ORF, UNN reports.

Details

Shortly before the federal elections, several fake videos appeared on the Internet, alleging manipulation of postal voting. The videos showed two alleged ballots from Leipzig's electoral district 151.

Since Tuesday, February 18, various videos with fake ballots for the February 23 elections have been circulating on social media. These videos give the impression that the AfD candidate is not present in Leipzig's constituency 151 and that a second vote cannot be cast for the party. However, the ballots shown in the videos are fake election documents.

- Leipzig city authorities said in a statement.

German law enforcement officials have evidence linking the provocations to the alleged Russian Storm 1516 campaign.

The distribution channels are very similar because these videos are very similar

- German Interior Ministry spokesman Maximilian Kall emphasized.

HelpHelp

“Storm-1516” - is a group that has spread pro-Russian narratives through anonymous social media accounts or websites in the past. SPIEGEL cites a preliminary conclusion by German security sources that Storm-1516 can be attributed to the activities of Russian intelligence services.

ORF quotes Interior Secretary Nancy Fizer's statement:

We must assume that the fake videos are being used in a deliberate attempt to stir up doubts about the electoral process and the integrity of the Bundestag elections

- she said.

Recall

Germany will hold early elections to the Bundestagwith Merz and Scholz in the main race. The results may affect military aid to Ukraine and the policy towards Ukrainian refugees.

German chancellor candidate Merz plans to ban the entry of illegal immigrants23.01.25, 19:56 • 28332 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
bundestagBundestag
friedrich-merzFriedrich Merz
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz

