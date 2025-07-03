Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast: intensity of enemy attacks is high

The intensity of Russian strikes on the Kherson region currently remains quite high. This was reported on the air of the telethon by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, as reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past month, the occupiers fired about 7,300 shells at the cities and villages of Kherson region. As a result of these strikes, 29 people died, including 1 child. Another 252 adults and 3 children were wounded.

Russian drone terror, or what the Russians themselves call "safari," is the main threat to peaceful residents. A significant part of those killed and injured are precisely the result of attacks by Russian UAVs — Prokudin stated.

Recall

Russian troops attacked a medical facility in Kherson with drones. As a result, several ambulances, civilian cars, and windows were damaged. There were no casualties.