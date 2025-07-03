Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast: intensity of enemy attacks is high
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported on the high intensity of Russian strikes on the region. Over the past month, the occupiers fired about 7,300 shells, resulting in 29 deaths, including 1 child, and 252 adults and 3 children wounded.
The intensity of Russian strikes on the Kherson region currently remains quite high. This was reported on the air of the telethon by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, as reported by UNN.
Details
Over the past month, the occupiers fired about 7,300 shells at the cities and villages of Kherson region. As a result of these strikes, 29 people died, including 1 child. Another 252 adults and 3 children were wounded.
Russian drone terror, or what the Russians themselves call "safari," is the main threat to peaceful residents. A significant part of those killed and injured are precisely the result of attacks by Russian UAVs
Recall
Russian troops attacked a medical facility in Kherson with drones. As a result, several ambulances, civilian cars, and windows were damaged. There were no casualties.