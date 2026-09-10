Russian strikes left some consumers without electricity in three regions of Ukraine

Some consumers in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions remain without electricity due to infrastructure damage caused by another Russian attack. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the ministry, as of September 10, due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions were without power in the morning. Restoration work is being carried out wherever the security situation allows.

No restrictions are expected to be imposed today. Find out about any changes to the electricity supply through the official resources of your distribution system operators. Today, where possible, we ask you to shift active energy consumption to daytime hours—from 10:00 to 15:00 - the post said.

We remind you

In Kyiv, the total number of people injured in today's enemy attack has increased to 14, including 2 children